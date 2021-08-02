Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director Sells 1,381 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.40. The stock had a trading volume of 935,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,381. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.79.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

