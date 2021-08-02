Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells 17,400 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.90. 159,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,059. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Insperity by 24.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Insperity by 9.2% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.