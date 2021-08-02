Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,506,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 968,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,173. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Jabil by 90.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

