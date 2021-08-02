Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells 6,279 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $377,179.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Nello Mainolfi sold 23,456 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $1,414,396.80.
- On Monday, July 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $542,252.25.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Nello Mainolfi sold 3,864 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $232,419.60.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,385,600.00.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $287,715.04.
- On Monday, June 7th, Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $637,981.36.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $412,662.25.
KYMR stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.61. 555,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,297. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.92. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,983,000. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.
KYMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
