Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells 6,279 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $377,179.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Nello Mainolfi sold 23,456 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $1,414,396.80.

On Monday, July 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $542,252.25.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nello Mainolfi sold 3,864 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $232,419.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,385,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $287,715.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $637,981.36.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $412,662.25.

KYMR stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.61. 555,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,297. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.92. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,983,000. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

KYMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

