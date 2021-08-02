Insider Selling: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $4.51 on Monday, reaching $271.02. The stock had a trading volume of 751,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,099. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $318.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 3,435.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in PayPal by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in PayPal by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

