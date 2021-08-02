Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SEAS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,156. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.12.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

