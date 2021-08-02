Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
SEAS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,156. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.12.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
SEAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
