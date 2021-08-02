Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) COO Sells 3,420 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.72. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $23,996,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.