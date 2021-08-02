Insight Folios Inc Acquires 5,617 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.01. 306,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,953,043. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $231.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,903 shares of company stock worth $2,835,620. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

