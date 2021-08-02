Insight Folios Inc Buys 1,613 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,931. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

