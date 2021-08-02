Insight Folios Inc Cuts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Insight Folios Inc decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up 4.1% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $430,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

DFS stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,151. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $127.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

