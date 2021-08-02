Insight Folios Inc Grows Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,247. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

