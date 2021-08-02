Insight Folios Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up about 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Insight Folios Inc owned 0.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 521,037 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $1,320,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,234,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,848,000 after purchasing an additional 370,072 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,659. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,533.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,255 shares of company stock worth $45,884. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

