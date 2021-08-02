Insight Folios Inc Has $3.84 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for 2.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,025,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,851,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.13. 49,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

