Insight Folios Inc Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for about 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Acas LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.2% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.4% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.51. 67,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,515. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.04.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.