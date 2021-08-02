Insight Folios Inc Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 120,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in International Business Machines by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in International Business Machines by 78.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 56,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,352. The company has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

