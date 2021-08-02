Insight Folios Inc Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 2.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 379,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus raised their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

ENB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.80. 31,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,843. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

