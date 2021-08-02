Insight Folios Inc Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. The Southern comprises 2.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Southern by 20.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in The Southern by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.27. 58,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

