Insight Folios Inc Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.9% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $116.59. The company had a trading volume of 134,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,375. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $205.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

