Insight Folios Inc Purchases 10,898 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Vector Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc owned about 0.21% of Vector Group worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 4,129.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE VGR traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.52. 1,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.91%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

