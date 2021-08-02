Insight Folios Inc Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 377.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 349,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after acquiring an additional 61,448 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.38. 110,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $453.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

