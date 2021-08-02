Insight Protocol (INX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10,410.00

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $95,346.39 and approximately $10,410.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.18 or 0.00820277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00090844 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040381 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.