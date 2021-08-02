Insights Network (INSTAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $418,884.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 52.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 63.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $418,884.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00060315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00810103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00095180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040833 BTC.

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,463,135 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars.

