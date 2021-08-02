Insights Network Market Cap Achieves $4.70 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $4,578.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,450,558 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

