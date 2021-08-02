Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.930 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.90.

NSP traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.90. 159,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,059. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.83. Insperity has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $487,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,341 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

