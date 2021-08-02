Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.590 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.83. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $101.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,658 shares of company stock worth $4,623,341. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

