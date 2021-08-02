Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.590 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $98.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,058 shares of company stock worth $6,315,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.