Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,009 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.00. 854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,496. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

