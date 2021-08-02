Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 67,485 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,485 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity makes up approximately 1.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of HealthEquity worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 333.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,059 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.21, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.38. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.