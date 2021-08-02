Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after buying an additional 129,744 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 442.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 50,438 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period.

CEF traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $18.61. 9,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,316. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

