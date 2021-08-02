Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $26.02 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 6.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.45. The stock had a trading volume of 212,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,375. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $205.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

