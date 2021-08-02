Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $29.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 7.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $29,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 370,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after acquiring an additional 272,863 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.67. 27,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,939. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

