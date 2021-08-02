Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 708 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of 3M by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $198.53. The stock had a trading volume of 37,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,352. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.79. The company has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

