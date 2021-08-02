Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up about 1.3% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,675,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 311,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,191,000 after purchasing an additional 242,174 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.02. 11,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,435. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

