InsurAce (INSUR) Price Tops $1.24

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. InsurAce has a market cap of $14.01 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, InsurAce has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00102578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00138777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,632.30 or 0.99990660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.03 or 0.00842737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

