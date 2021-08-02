InsurAce Trading Up 17.2% Over Last Week (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00003359 BTC on popular exchanges. InsurAce has a total market cap of $14.70 million and approximately $942,629.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InsurAce alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00046597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00100860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00139642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,008.41 or 1.00448601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.01 or 0.00852365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.