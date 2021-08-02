inSure DeFi Achieves Market Cap of $75.25 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $75.25 million and approximately $103,858.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00060548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.34 or 0.00807993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00095264 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00040566 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

SURE is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

