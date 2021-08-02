Intapp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTA) Quiet Period Set To End on August 9th

Intapp’s (NASDAQ:INTA) quiet period will end on Monday, August 9th. Intapp had issued 10,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $273,000,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.86 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.49.

Shares of INTA opened at $33.90 on Monday. Intapp has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

