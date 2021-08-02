Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $72.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.90. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

