Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 9th (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science’s (NASDAQ:IAS) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. Integral Ad Science had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $270,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Integral Ad Science’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 125,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Integral Ad Science as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.