Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,670,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 61,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $53.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

