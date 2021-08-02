Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 25.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 510,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,305,666. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

