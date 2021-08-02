Intellicheck, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IDN. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.23 million, a P/E ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 1.87. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 257,089 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

