Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.19 million.Inter Parfums also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $76.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

IPAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.40.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.