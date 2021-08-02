Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Price Down 2.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) fell 2.9% during trading on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $67.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.78. 7,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 984,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $554.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.91. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

