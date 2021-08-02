Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $119.83 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,057 shares of company stock worth $12,778,934 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

