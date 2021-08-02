InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth $42,383,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $25,686,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 215,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 109,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 427.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDCC traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.39. 203,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,968. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.72. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

