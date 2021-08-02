Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,260

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,145 ($28.02) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

ICP has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of LON:ICP traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,197 ($28.70). The stock had a trading volume of 275,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23. The stock has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,166.26. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77).

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,191 ($28.63) per share, for a total transaction of £37,619.47 ($49,150.08). Also, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,162 ($28.25), for a total value of £117,093.92 ($152,983.96).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

