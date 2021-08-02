International Game Technology (IGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect International Game Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IGT opened at $18.75 on Monday. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

