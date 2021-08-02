International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Shares Down 22.4%

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNM)’s stock price traded down 22.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.30.

About International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM)

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'.

