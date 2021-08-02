International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.91 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of International Paper in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.69. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

IP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $57.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28. International Paper has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,440,000 after purchasing an additional 257,793 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 207,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 38,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

